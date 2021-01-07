Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 91,806 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 806,304 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 150,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. Noble Financial began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

