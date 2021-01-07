Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,967,000 after acquiring an additional 97,431 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Shutterstock by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 111,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shutterstock by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.