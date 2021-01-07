Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

GDYN opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

