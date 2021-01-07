Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 421.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $833.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBSB shares. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

