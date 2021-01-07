Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,048,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

