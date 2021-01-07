Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 49,227 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,227 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 370.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.01 million, a PE ratio of -392.54 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.