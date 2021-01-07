Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Retail Value worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Retail Value by 11.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Value by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Value by 13.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Retail Value during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Value stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $36.68.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

Several research firms have commented on RVI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $63,044.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $238,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403,295 shares of company stock worth $19,807,274 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

