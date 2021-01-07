Cutera (CUTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) recently:

1/5/2021 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

12/22/2020 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

12/21/2020 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

12/17/2020 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

12/14/2020 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

12/10/2020 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2020 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2020 – Cutera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Cutera stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $416.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Get Cutera Inc alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.