Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Get Cutera alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $435.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.