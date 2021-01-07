CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Trading Up 9.5%

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s stock price was up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 1,104,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 732,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

