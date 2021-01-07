CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVI. ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 144.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVI stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

