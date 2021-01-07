CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 420,986 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.