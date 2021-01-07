CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Stock Price Up 5%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) shares rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 115,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 107,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of CynergisTek worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

