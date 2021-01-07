DA Davidson Downgrades CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 118.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.