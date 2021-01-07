DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

BLDR stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

