DAD Chain Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00307281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.31 or 0.02817645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.