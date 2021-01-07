Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) & (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Head-To-Head Review

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) and (OTCMKTS:CVLB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dais alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dais and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dais and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais -261.44% N/A -572.88% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dais and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $910,000.00 0.05 -$4.05 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dais.

Summary

beats Dais on 2 of the 3 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dais

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or waste water. In addition, it develops PolyCool, a cooling tower system; licenses its nano-structure polymer technology. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Dais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.