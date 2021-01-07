Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Trading 7.9% Higher

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.20. 380,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 272,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $326.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 290.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 67.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

