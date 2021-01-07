Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

