DAOstack Price Tops $0.11 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $129,528.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,876.86 or 0.99916317 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00060275 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

