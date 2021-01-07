Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Trading 6.1% Higher

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.39. 935,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 822,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

DARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daré Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.