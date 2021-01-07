DaTa eXchange (DTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,521.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00301320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.89 or 0.02798367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.