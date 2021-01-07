Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 321,800 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20.

DDOG opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,043.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 81.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 117.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.