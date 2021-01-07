David A. Beitel Sells 9,150 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,904,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

