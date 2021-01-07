David A. Morken Sells 39,305 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $6,208,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $144.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.57. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -133.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

