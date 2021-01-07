Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 225.8% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,122,000 after buying an additional 1,143,961 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after buying an additional 782,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $75,809,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.36. The stock had a trading volume of 211,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,211,373 shares of company stock worth $2,223,862,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

