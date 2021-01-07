Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded up $10.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,960. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $296.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $121,246.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,632.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $218,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $48,556.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,222 shares of company stock valued at $86,716,622. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

