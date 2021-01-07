Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.07. 3,806,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,547. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.34.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.