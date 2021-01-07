Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,237. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.74.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

