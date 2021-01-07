DECOIN Reaches Market Cap of $4.63 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, DECOIN has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $30,500.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006571 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,537,909 coins and its circulating supply is 54,073,061 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

