Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $1.85. Deere & Company reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $13.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $16.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,284. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $290.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.77 and a 200-day moving average of $218.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $292.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

