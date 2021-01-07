Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE DLX opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.62. Deluxe has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $49.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 921.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

