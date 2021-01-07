Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $31.50. 686,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 668,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

