Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 666,546 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 25,269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 562,000 shares during the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

