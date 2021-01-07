Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 13.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was up 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 4,878,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,919,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Denison Mines by 25,269.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 562,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 70.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 666,546 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

