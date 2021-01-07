Dero Market Cap Reaches $7.42 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001876 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $241,341.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,299 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

