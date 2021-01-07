Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.92 ($154.02).

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) stock opened at €122.40 ($144.00) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €120.89. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

