Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €247.93 ($291.68).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

