Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.10 ($51.88).

DWNI stock opened at €41.60 ($48.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.78. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

