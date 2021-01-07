Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.19 ($20.22).

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) stock opened at €18.05 ($21.24) on Monday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €26.66 ($31.36). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64.

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

