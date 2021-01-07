Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of DPSGY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. 159,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,645. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

