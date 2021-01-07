Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 159,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

