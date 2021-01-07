Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been given a €23.30 ($27.41) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.87 ($23.37).

Get Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) alerts:

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €15.11 ($17.77) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.73.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.