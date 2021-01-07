Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) Shares Gap Up to $255.50

Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $255.50, but opened at $265.00. Dialight plc (DIA.L) shares last traded at $253.86, with a volume of 113 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49.

About Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

