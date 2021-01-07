Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.11 ($58.95).

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €46.08 ($54.21) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12-month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 46.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.22 and a 200 day moving average of €39.17.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

