Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after buying an additional 4,966,101 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,018,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 1,136,623 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,795,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.83. 50,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

