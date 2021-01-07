DigitalBits Hits Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $105,364.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00257050 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038404 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 116.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $598.39 or 0.01519715 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.