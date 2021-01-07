DigitalNote (XDN) Market Cap Hits $5.69 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 64.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $49,720.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00372981 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 121.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,094,179,785 coins and its circulating supply is 4,917,343,731 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

