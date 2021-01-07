Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 1,755 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,755 ($22.93).

DPLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) stock opened at GBX 2,256 ($29.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. Diploma PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90). The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,145.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,041.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This is a boost from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 2,690 shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

About Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

