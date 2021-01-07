Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Down 5.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) shares fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.67. 31,760,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 40,584,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 103,794.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,791,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.